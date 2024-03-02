Glenn Phillips showed that apart from the bat in hand, he can be pretty handy with the ball as he scalped his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Phillips achieved this feat on Day 3 of the first Test between New Zealand vs Australia at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 2. The 27-year-old finished with figures of 5/45 in the second innings which helped New Zealand bowl Australia out for a meagre 164 runs. Phillips who did not bowl earlier in the first innings, dismissed Usman Khawaja (28), Cameron Green (34), Travis Head (29), Mitchell Marsh (0) and Alex Carey (3). Matt Henry Completes His Second Five-Wicket Haul, Achieves Feat During AUS vs NZ 1st Test 2024.

Glenn Phillips Scalps Maiden Test Five-Wicket Haul

Glenn Phillips has had an incredible innings with a maiden 5 wicket haul, finishing with 5-45 👏@BLACKCAPS v Australia: 1st Test | LIVE on DUKE and TVNZ+ pic.twitter.com/yC6Jip4x2R — TVNZ+ (@TVNZ) March 2, 2024

