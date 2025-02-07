Ahead of Pakistan Tri-Nation ODI Series 2025, Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan took New Zealand and South Africa skippers Mitchell Santner and Temba Bavuma to souvenir shopping in a local mall in Lahore. Rizwan took both Santner and Bavuma to various shops that sold carpets, stone carvings, and replicas of famous local monuments, and gifted them to the New Zealand and South Africa captains each. Fans can find snippets of their visit below. Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Series 2025 1st ODI Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About PAK vs NZ Tri-Nation Cricket Match in Lahore.

Mohammed Rizwan Takes Mitchell Santner, and Temba Bavuma To Shopping

Souvenir shopping with the captains ©️✨ Rizwan leads the way as Santner and Bavuma explore the best finds!#3Nations1Trophy pic.twitter.com/MeAPEvDWxD — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 7, 2025

