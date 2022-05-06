Mumbai Indians will be a bit disappointed with their batting as they were unable to post a bigger score. Rashid Khan was brilliant for Gujarat Titans as he led a mini-comeback in the middle overs. Strong knocks from Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Tim David powered MI to 177/6.

