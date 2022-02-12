Rahul Tewatia was signed by Gujarat Titans for a sum of Rs 9 crore at the IPL 2022 Auction. Chennai Super Kings also bid for the player but Gujarat won it in the end.

At 9️⃣Cr, Rahul Tewatia will be majaa ma this season😃#TATAIPLAuction #IPLAuction — Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans) February 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)