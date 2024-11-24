Kagiso Rabada has become the second player to go for sale at the IPL 2025 auction. It was a tight battle, but Gujarat Titans came up as the winner and bought the South African pacer for INR 10.75 crore. He played for the Punjab Kings last season, but they did not use their Right to Match card to retain Kagiso Rabada. Gujarat Titans will be glad to have the South African pacer on board for the Indian Premier League 2025 season. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Arshdeep Singh Goes to Punjab Kings for INR 18 Crore.

Kagiso Rabada to Gujarat Titans for IPL 2025

Kagiso Rabada is SOLD to @gujarat_titans for INR 10.75 Crore ⚡️⚡️#GT fans what are the vibes ❓#TATAIPLAuction— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

