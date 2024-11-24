Rising India cricket team pacer Prasidh Krishna was picked by the 2022 champions Gujarat Titans (GT) during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. The right-arm pacer Prasidh Krishna was sold for a staggering amount of INR 9.5 crore. Gujarat's decision to purchase Prasidh comes after they didn't buy their ace speedster Mohammed Shami, who was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the IPL 2025 mega auction. IPL 2025 Mega Auction Day 1 Live Updates: Prasidh Krishna Goes to Gujarat Titans for INR 9.5 Crore .

9.5 crores for Prasidh Krishna!

.@gujarat_titans say Aava de to Prasidh Krishna 👌👌 He's acquired for INR 9.5 Crore 💥#TATAIPLAuction | #TATAIPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 24, 2024

