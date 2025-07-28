The last ten minutes of the action in the India vs England fourth Test match at Manchester was full of drama. India were playing for a draw and when they batted enough time to make it an inevitability, England captain Ben Stokes offered a handshake of draw to the batters Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. Both were nearing a century and they refused. Fans thought Stokes was not following the sportsman spirit and they showed their anger on social media. Meanwhile, IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders shared a hilarious meme to troll Stokes' offer. KKR called Stokes offering the handshake to 'John Cena' as nobody responded. Did Ben Stokes Refuse to Shake Hands With Ravindra Jadeja After IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Ends in Draw? Check Truth behind Viral Claim.

Kolkata Knight Riders Hits It Out of the Park With Hilarious Meme

First Ed Sheeran, now John Cena…this is one star-studded test 😂 pic.twitter.com/L3oi86ecHl — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) July 27, 2025

