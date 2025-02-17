AB de Villiers, one of the most loved figures in cricket figures across the world, has turned 41 today, on Monday, February 17 and on this special day, fans have shared wishes for him. The former South Africa national cricket team star, also fondly called Mr 360 for his range of unorthodox shots, was born on February 17, 1984, in Pretoria and went on to feature in 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is in his illustrious career. AB de Villiers shattered many records in his international career, some of them being the fastest to score an ODI fifty (off 16 deliveries), century (off 31 balls) and 150 (off just 62 deliveries). Besides this, he also has been named ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year thrice (2010, 2014 and 2015). AB de Villiers also featured for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and more famously for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB in the IPL. Take a look at some of the AB de Villiers' birthday wishes below. AB de Villiers Returns to Cricket, To Lead Game Changers South Africa in World Championship of Legends 2025 (Watch Video).

Happy Birthday to Mr 360

Happy Birthday to the most loved foreign cricketer ever in India. The Freak, The Genius, The Superman, The Invincible Mr. 360 Ab De Villiers ✨ The most complete and talented batsman the cricket world has ever seen 🛐#ABDevilliers #abdevilliersbirthday pic.twitter.com/g6GXtHLLlS — Karthik (@KARTHIK_PSPKK) February 16, 2025

Happy Birthday AB de Villiers!

Happy 41st Birthday to Abraham Benjamin de Villiers. The most versatile batter I have ever seen and the best against HTD bowling. The one batter that I would give anything to watch him bat again. He can play knocks like 33(220) in Tests and 149(44) in ODIs. He was that crazy pic.twitter.com/ZczbYay5Bz — Hriday (@Hriday1812) February 16, 2025

'Superman of Cricket'

Happy Birthday to the Man Who 'Defies the Laws of Physics'

𝘼𝘽 𝙙𝙚 𝙑𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙚𝙧𝙨, 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙢𝙖𝙣 𝙬𝙝𝙤 𝙙𝙚𝙛𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙡𝙖𝙬𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙥𝙝𝙮𝙨𝙞𝙘𝙨! The Freak, The Genius, The Superman, The Invincible, Mr. 360, The God, Alien AB de Villiers, The GOAT. Ending the year as Rank 1 batter in Tests & ODIs both. Happy Birthday ABD! pic.twitter.com/JLpPe7m9C0 — Hitman (@Hitman_views) February 16, 2025

Fan Wishes AB de Villiers on His Birthday

No other batsman has had traversed the full spectrum of batsmanship as did AB De Villiers. No one has straddled the different dimensions of batting as did AB. A statisticians’ delight and an aesthete’s relish. Happy birthday favourite 🫡 pic.twitter.com/ct5pCzkS41 — S. (@write2Swag) February 16, 2025

'Most Loved Foreign Cricketer Ever in India'

Happy Birthday to the most loved foreign cricketer ever in India. The Freak, The Genius, The Superman, The Invincible Mr. 360 Ab De Villiers ✨ The most complete and talented batsman the cricket world has ever seen 🛐#ABDevilliers #abdevilliersbirthday pic.twitter.com/12kUm6KAZ8 — Asɪғ (@lucky_demon_) February 16, 2025

'Happy Birthday to the man Who Made Me Watch Cricket'

Happy Birthday to the man who made me watch cricket. The kind of talent he had was unbelievable. His dominance on world cricket is unforgettable. The Freak, The Genius, The Superman, The Invincible, The Mr. 360, The God, Alien Ab de Villiers The Goat. pic.twitter.com/q07NZvmuqo — Kevin (@imkevin149) February 16, 2025

'Genius Of This Game'

Happy Birthday to the greatest Genius of this game - AB de Villiers. 🎂 🥳 pic.twitter.com/xJoBfLxiwR — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) February 16, 2025

