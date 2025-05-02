Regarded as one of the best of all time, Brian Lara celebrates his 56th birthday today (May 2). Former West Indies captain Lara has several batting records under his name, including the highest Test (400*) and First-Class score (501*), which to date remain unchallenged. Lara is considered on par with Sachin Tendulkar, better than the latter for many, if elegance and style are concerned. Overall, Lara played 430 internationals for West Indies and scored 22,358 runs, which include 53 hundreds across formats. Fans took to the social media platform 'X' and flooded the legend's feed with wishes. Check out some of the birthday messages for Brian Lara below. This Day, That Year: When Brian Lara Became The First Cricketer To Score A Quadruple Hundred.

A Date When Magic Was Born Thrice

May 2nd, A date when magic was born thrice. The Rock raised an eyebrow with charisma unmatched. David Beckham bent the world to his will. Brian Lara: What Can I say about his genius, wrote this poem though as he made the game sing... Happy Birthday to eternal entertainers! pic.twitter.com/M2ih8pZrxo — Abhishek AB (@ABsay_ek) May 1, 2025

Prince Of Trinidad

The prince of Trinidad is born He has the record for the highest score in Tests twice: 375 & 400 & the highest FC score: 501 He is remembered for his 213 & 153* vs 🇦🇺 in 1999 He could also bat fast: a 120-ball 130 vs 🇵🇰, in 2005 (🎥:⬇️)#HBD @BrianLarapic.twitter.com/ANcf475eu6 — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) May 2, 2025

Happy Birthday Legend

Brian Lara, The First man on planet earth to score 500* in first Class Match, 400* in International Cricket. Happy Birthday to the Legend. @BrianLara pic.twitter.com/DXXZ4lOtAK — Kashif (@cricstate) May 2, 2025

Greatest of All Time Left Hander

- Greatest of all time Left hander - Great of all time test batsman - The OG Prince, Brian Charles Lara @BrianLara pic.twitter.com/J356zWQhny — Anand (@arathu1702) May 2, 2025

Happy Birthday to Brian Charles Lara

Happy Birthday to Brian Charles Lara, the only player in first-class cricket history to score both 500 and 400 runs in an inning! Highest Individual Scores in First-Class: 🌴 501*: 𝘽𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙣 𝙇𝙖𝙧𝙖 v Durham, 1994 🇵🇰 499: Hanif v Bahawalpur, 1959 🇦🇺 452*: Bradman v… pic.twitter.com/kLh4oYTBhR — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) May 2, 2025

