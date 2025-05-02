Regarded as one of the best of all time, Brian Lara celebrates his 56th birthday today (May 2). Former West Indies captain Lara has several batting records under his name, including the highest Test (400*) and First-Class score (501*), which to date remain unchallenged.  Lara is considered on par with Sachin Tendulkar, better than the latter for many, if elegance and style are concerned. Overall, Lara played 430 internationals for West Indies and scored 22,358 runs, which include 53 hundreds across formats. Fans took to the social media platform 'X' and flooded the legend's feed with wishes. Check out some of the birthday messages for Brian Lara below. This Day, That Year: When Brian Lara Became The First Cricketer To Score A Quadruple Hundred.

