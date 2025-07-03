Regarded as one of the best off-spinners, India's former cricketer Harbhajan Singh celebrates his 45th birthday today (July 3). Singh, also known as 'Turbanator', featured in 367 internationals for India, claiming 711 wickets, including a Test hat-trick. The ace spinner won as many as two World Cups for India - 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI - cementing his name in all-time legends. Since his cricketing career, Singh has successfully turned into a commentator and content creator, having launched a YouTube channel. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to social media platforms and the legendary Harbhajan on his special day. Check out BCCI's birthday wish for Singh below. Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa To Feature in Super60 USA Legends Tournament 2025

BCCI Wishes Harbhajan Singh

3⃣6⃣7⃣ intl. matches 👌 7⃣1⃣1⃣ intl. wickets 💪 First #TeamIndia bowler to scalp a Test hat-trick 🫡 2⃣0⃣0⃣7⃣ ICC World Twenty20 & 2⃣0⃣1⃣1⃣ ICC World Cup-winner 🏆 🏆 Here's wishing the legendary Harbhajan Singh a very Happy Birthday 🎂 👏@harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/ZJiSMJpsnq — BCCI (@BCCI) July 3, 2025

