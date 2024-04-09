Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal Pandya were seen dancing to the tunes of 'Hare Rama-Hare Krishna' at their home in the middle of the Indian Premier League 2024. The Pandya brothers were accompanied by their family which included Hardik's son Agastya, Krunal's wife Pankhuri Sharma and his son Kavir. Hardik Pandya Reacts After Mumbai Indians Register Their First Win of IPL 2024 With 29-Run Victory Over Delhi Capitals (See Post)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krunal Himanshu Pandya (@krunalpandya_official)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)