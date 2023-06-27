Nataša Stanković shared adorable pictures with her hubby Hardik Pandya, in which they almost shared a kiss. The couple looked sexy with Hardik in a black shirt, and Nataša in a zebra print sleeveless dress with knee high blue boots. The happy couple were all smiles in the photos as they posed on a couch. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic Get Married on Valentine’s Day, Share Photos From Fairytale White Wedding!

View Hardik and Nataša's Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataša Stanković Pandya 🧡 (@natasastankovic__)

