Agastya Pandya turned two on Saturday, and his star parents, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and actress Natasa Stankovic are super thrilled. The delighted parents shared a bunch of posts on Instagram for their son, and they are super adorable. Natasa also posted photos from Agastya Pandya’s birthday party, which revolved around the Jurassic World theme. Seeing cute pictures of little Agu with his mom, who looked stunning in an animal print slip dress, we are sure the party was lit AF!

Super Adorable!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataša Stanković Pandya 🧡 (@natasastankovic__)

Very Cute

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)