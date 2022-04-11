Hardik Pandya became the fastest Indian to hit 100 sixes in the IPL. The Gujarat Titans achieved the feat during the clash against SRH. The Indian batter needed 1046 balls to reach the milestone and is the third quickest on the all-time list.

Milestone 🚨 - Hardik Pandya becomes the fastest Indian to hit 100 sixes in IPL in terms of balls.#TATAIPL #SRHvGT pic.twitter.com/oy0opoW5yN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 11, 2022

