Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma and other Mumbai Indians cricketers have joined the pre-season camp for the Indian Premier League (IPL). Amid their preparations for the season, the cricketers also had some lighthearted moments. Hardik' son Agastya, who is with his father now, was spotted enjoying his time playing cricket with Tilak Varma. He also impressed Tilak with his Sportsmanship spirit as he handed over the bat to Tilak immediately after getting dismissed. Fans loved the adorable moment and made the video viral on social media. Bharti Fulmali Shares Frame With Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard As Mumbai Indians Men's Team Members and Coaching Staff Attend MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Eliminator (See Pic).

Hardik Pandya' Son Agastya Enjoys His Time Playing Cricket With Tilak Varma

Not just batting and bowling, Agastya is also learning how to play the sport the right way from his Papa 💙#MumbaiIndians #PlayLikeMumbai pic.twitter.com/qrjVNfPti1 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 15, 2025

