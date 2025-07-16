Star batter Harleen Deol was caught off guard after a fantastic throw from Davidson Richards during the first ODI between India Women and England Women on July 16. The wicket incident happened during the fourth ball of the 22nd over while chasing. Harleen Deol pushed a length delivery from Charlotte Dean towards mid-on. Davidson Richards, who was standing there, picked up the ball and hit a bullseye at the non-striker's end. Unfortunately for Deol, her legs were in the air, and she was trying to avoid being hit by a throw. The replays confirmed the same, and Harleen departed after scoring 27 runs. Smriti Mandhana Becomes Second Indian Player After Mithali Raj To Hit 4500+ Runs in Women’s ODIs, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st ODI 2025.

Quick Hands From Davidson Richards to Dismiss Harleen Deol

Direct hit. GONE. ADR, quick hands 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hYCaSlcbCv — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 16, 2025

