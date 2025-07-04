After scoring 99 runs in the first match and narrowly missing out on a well-deserved century, Harry Brook returned to complete his incomplete task and this time comfortably got over the milestone. Unlike last time, Harry Brook came in at a time England were in trouble after losing early wickets. He stitched a partnership with Joe Root but things got further complicated when Root and Ben Stokes got dismissed. But Brook continued to dominate the Indian bowlers and finally was able to reach his century. But he will know he has a task in hand now. Jamie Smith Smashes Joint Third-Fastest Test Century for England, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Harry Brook Scores His Ninth Test Century

Test 100 number NINE for Harry Brook! 💯 Two centurions at the crease now for England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/xFsBJArXuo — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 4, 2025

