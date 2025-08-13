Former India national cricket team opener Shikhar Dhawan has been dating Sophie Shine for quite some time now. The couple is active on social media, with Dhawan and Sophie frequently sharing images of themselves. Recently, Shikhar Dhawan shared an adorable post on his Instagram handle with his girlfriend, Sophie Shine. Dhawan captioned the post: "Having gulab jamun with my gulab 😉." The picture quickly went viral on social media. Shikhar Dhawan Celebrates His Girlfriend Sophie Shine's Birthday, Former India Cricketer Shares Romantic Beach Pictures.

Shikhar Dhawan Shares Adorable Picture With His Girlfriend Sophie Shine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)