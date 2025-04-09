West Indies Women's Cricket Team star player Hayley Matthews has become the first player to score a century, take four wickets, and still end up on the losing side in the history of both men's and women's ODIs. The 27-year-old took four wickets in the first innings after giving just 56 runs in 10 overs and also scored 114 runs not-out innings for West Indies in the West Indies vs Scotland ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Qualifier match. But her side lost by a thin margin of 11 runs. Hayley Matthews was judged the best player of the WI-W vs SCO-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Qualifier match. On Which Channel ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Free Live Streaming Online of Women’s CWC Qualifier Matches in India?.

Hayley Matthews in WI-W vs SCO-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Qualifier:

Hayley Matthews becomes the only player in the history of men's or women's ODIs to end up on the losing side after both scoring a century and taking four wickets in the same match. — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) April 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)