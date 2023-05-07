It is the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League, two brothers are leading two sides against each other as Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya take field at the toss. Although a fun incident makes a memorable toss further memorable as after the match referee spinned the coin, commentator Murali Kartik mistaken it as it 'Tails' although it was 'Heads' and Krunal won the toss. It was Hardik who spotted the mistake and corrected Kartik.

Hardik Pandya Corrects Murali Kartik After He Mistakenly Makes Him Win Toss

