Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen was named Player of the Match for his blistering unbeaten century against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 25. The veteran batter played a memorable knock of 105 runs off 39 deliveries, including nine sixes and seven fours that helped his side to post a monstrous 278-3 in 20 overs. During the match, Klaasen smashed the joint third-fastest IPL century in just 37 deliveries. His outstanding knock helped the Pat Cummins-led SRH to register a mammoth 110-run victory in their IPL 2025 match. Sunrisers Hyderabad Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 110 Runs in IPL 2025; Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harsh Dubey Shine As SRH Secure Dominating Win With Mammoth Margin.

Heinrich Klaasen Ends his IPL 2025 Campaign on Memorable Note

Ice in his veins, fire in his bat 🔥 Heinrich Klaasen ends the #TATAIPL 2025 season with a record hundred & a Player of the Match award 🧡 Relive his knock ▶ https://t.co/DEIREvm1tl #TATAIPL | #SRHvKKR pic.twitter.com/vvvzPOIhyw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 25, 2025

