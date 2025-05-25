Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) finished their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign with a dominating win against the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 25. Both teams are already out of the ongoing tournament. Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted the second-highest team total this season. Travis Head played a blistering knock of 76 off 40 balls with the help of six fours and as many sixes. Wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen slammed the joint third-fastest century in IPL history. Klaasen remained unbeaten on 105 off 39 deliveries with the help of seven fours and nine sixes as SRH posted a monstrous total of 278-3 in 20 overs. While chasing a huge total, none of the Kolkata batters crossed the 40-run mark. Manish Pandey (37), Harshit Rana (30*) and Sunil Narine (31) played fighting knocks as the defending champions were bundled out for 168 runs in 18.4 overs. The Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR lost the one-sided affair by 110 runs. With the ball, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga and Harsh Dubey bagged three wickets as SRH ended their IPL 2025 campaign on a positive note. SRH Funny Memes Go Viral After Sunrisers Hyderabad Posted Monstrous 278/3 Against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025 Match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad End IPL 2025 Campaign on High Note

Not the ending we hoped for. See you next year 💔 pic.twitter.com/kdB6hoBYg5 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 25, 2025

