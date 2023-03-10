Multan Sultans registered a huge victory over Peshawar Zalmi in their latest Pakistan Super League 2023 match at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi. Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi put up a big total of 242-6 in their 20-over quota. In reply, Multan managed to chase this record target down with five balls to spare. South African batter Rilee Rossouw 121(51) led the way for Multan with a brilliant century. The win helps them to qualify for the playoffs. This is also the highest run chase in the history of PSL.

Multan Sultans Chase Down Record 243

