Afghanistan will take on the Irish challenge in the third ODI of the three-match series on March 12, 2024. The Afghani team currently lead the series by 1-0 as the second match was washed out due to rain. The AFG vs IRE 3rd ODI match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah from 05:00 PM IST. Unfortunately, cricket fans in India won’t be able to watch the match on television due to the absence of a broadcaster. However, they can tune into the FanCode app to stream the match online with a premium subscription. Afghanistan’s Zahir Khan Bowls Kuldeep Yadav-Like Delivery To Dismiss Paul Stirling During AFG vs IRE One-Off Test Match (Watch Video)

AFG vs IRE 3rd ODI Live

🚨 TOSS ALERT 🚨 Ireland won the toss and opted to field first in the third ODI against Afghanistan. 👍#AfghanAtalan | #AFGvIRE2024 pic.twitter.com/cBMQvaVtpG — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) March 12, 2024

