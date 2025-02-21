In their first-ever ICC Champions Trophy match, debutant Afghanistan will clash against South Africa on February 21 in the ongoing ninth edition. The AFG vs SA CT Match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi, and begin at 2:30 Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcast partner of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are JioStar Network which will provide live telecast viewing options of the AFG vs SA CT match on Star

Star Sports 2, Sports18 1, and Sports18-Khel TV Channels in India. Fans can switch to online live streaming viewing options of CT 2025 on JioHotstar app and website, which will be free for a while, but will ask for a subscription to view full match . Afghanistan vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About AFG vs SA CT Cricket Match in Karachi.

Afghanistan vs South Africa Live

Afghanistan take on South Africa in the first match of Group B in Karachi 🏏 How to watch the big clash 👉 https://t.co/S0poKnwS4p pic.twitter.com/qXB7i5Uh9g — ICC (@ICC) February 21, 2025

