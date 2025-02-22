In their first-ever match on Pakistani soil, Australia and England will resume their rivalry, when both teams take on each other in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Feb 22. The AUS vs ENG CT Match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and begin at 2:30 Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcast partner of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are JioStar Network which will provide live telecast viewing options of the AUS vs ENG CT match on Star Star Sports 2, Sports18 1, and Sports18-Khel TV Channels in India. Fans can switch to online live streaming viewing options of CT 2025 Australia vs England Match on JioHotstar app and website, which will be free for a while, but will ask for a subscription to view the full match. Australia vs England ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of AUS vs ENG Matches Ahead of Mega Match in CT 2025.

Australia vs England Live

The Ashes rivalry enters its next chapter at #ChampionsTrophy 2025 🏏 How to watch the big clash 👉 https://t.co/S0poKnxpTX pic.twitter.com/mY9Ha4WDph — ICC (@ICC) February 22, 2025

