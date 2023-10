Australia and New Zealand are all set to put on a show in this highly anticipated match when they go up against each other in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 game at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The AUS vs NZ contest is scheduled to get underway at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India and the AUS vs NZ live telecast will be available on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans who are keen on watching Australia vs New Zealand free live streaming online can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app (on mobile devices). Australia vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About AUS vs NZ CWC Match in Dharamshala

How to Watch AUS vs NZ ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming Online?

It's Super Saturday at #CWC23 with two exciting matches on show 💥 Which teams are winning today? 🤔#CWC23 | #AUSvNZ | #NEDvBAN pic.twitter.com/AU4YeUP8Su — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 28, 2023

