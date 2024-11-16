Pakistan national cricket team will meet Australia national cricket team in the second match of the ongoing three-T20I series. The AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 will be played on November 16 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground and will start at 01:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Pakistan national cricket team will meet Australia national cricket team in the second match of the ongoing three-T20I series. The AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 will be played on November 16 at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground and will start at 01:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I will have live telecast in India on Star Sports Network, and also on their region Tamil and Kannada channels. For live viewing options, fans can head over to the Disney+Hotstar app and website. AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Australia vs Pakistan Cricket Match in Sydney.

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I Live Streaming and Telecast Details

T20I Series-ல் முதல் வெற்றியை பதிவு செய்யுமா Pakistan அணி?🔥 📺 காணுங்கள் | Australia vs Pakistan | 2nd T20I இன்று 1:30 PM | Star Sports தமிழில்#AUSvPAKOnStar pic.twitter.com/EmEdMiuh8J — Star Sports Tamil (@StarSportsTamil) November 16, 2024

