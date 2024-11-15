A rain-truncated AUS vs PAK 1st T20I witnessed hosts outclass the visitors by 29 runs, giving Josh Inglis-led side a 1-0 lead heading into the second match of the three-game series between Australia and Pakistan at Sydney on November 16. Interestingly, the pitch at Sydney Cricket Ground favours spinners and is the same Asian track, which could see the Pakistan national cricket team make a comeback against Australian national cricket team. Australia would bank on their explosive batting line-up, which failed in the AUS vs PAK 1st T20I, where Glenn Maxwell led from the front, and the bowling unit responded. On the other hand, Pakistan would want an improved batting show, where they crumbled under pressure, and failed to complement their bowlers. Pakistan might rope in left-arm spinner Arafat Minhas for Ifran Khan in the playing XI given the conditions. Pakistan Likely Playing XI for 2nd T20I vs Australia: Check Predicted Pakistan 11 for AUS vs PAK Match in Sydney.

AUS vs PAK Head-to-Head Record in T20I Matches

Australia and Pakistan have clashed in 26 T20Is against each other, where the former have won 12, and the latter have come out victorious 13 times. One match between Australia and Pakistan ended in a no result.

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I Key Players

Haris Rauf Glenn Maxwell Marcus Stonis Abbas Afridi Mohammad Rizwan

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I Key Battles

A clash that could decide the course of the match is how Australian batters tackle Haris Rauf. With his sheer speed, Rauf has rattled Australian batters on this white-ball tour.

Glenn Maxwell showcased his explosive best in the first T20I, where Pakistan middle-over bowlers failed to put a stop to scoring. Naseem Shah will need to step up and halt Maxwell before the all-rounder takes the match away. Glenn Maxwell Switch Hits Pacer Naseem Shah For a Four During AUS vs PAK 1st T20I 2024 in Brisbane (Watch Video).

AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I Venue and Match Timing

The Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20I will be played at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on November 16. The AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I will start at 01:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

AUS vs PAK Likely XI for 2nd T20I 2024

Australia National Cricket Team Likely XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(wk & c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, and Spencer Johnson.

Pakistan National Cricket Team Likely XI: Mohammad Rizwan(wk & c), Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah Khan, Usman Khan, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Naseem Shah.

