After securing a victory in the second ODI, Australia has already secured the series 2-0 and will now be looking forward to whitewashing the West Indies in the 3rd ODI, on Tuesday, February 6. The AUS vs WI 3rd ODI will be played at the Manuka Oval in Griffith, Australia and it will start at 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Australia vs West Indies ODI series and the AUS vs WI 3rd ODI live telecast will be available on Star Sports 2/HD TV channels. Fans, who want to watch the Australia vs West Indies 3rd ODI free live streaming, can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Sean Abbott Shines As Australia Beat West Indies by 83 Runs in 2nd ODI 2024, Clinch Three-Match Series.

AUS vs WI 3rd ODI 2024

Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first against West Indies #AUSvWI — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 6, 2024

