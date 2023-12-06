Shan Masood would be looking to have his team gain some quality match practice when Pakistan face Australia Prime Minister's XI in a four-day warm-up match that starts on December 6. The match will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra and it starts at 5:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Viewers in Australia will be able to watch this match live on Foxtel and Kayo. Sadly, fans around the world will not be able to watch neither live streaming nor telecast details of the match. Those around the whole interested in the match can follow it on cricket.com.au. The warm-up match will be followed by the first Test match that starts from December 16. Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel Engage in Heated Argument During Pakistan’s Training Session Ahead of AUS vs PAK Test Series, Video Goes Viral.

PM-XI vs Pakistan

Captains pose with the trophy 🏆 Pakistan 🆚 PM's XI match to begin tomorrow 🏏#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/tBoNMhkbJi — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 5, 2023

