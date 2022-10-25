Australia will take on Sri Lanka in their second Super-12 group 1 game in the ICC T20 World Cup, 2022. The match is scheduled to be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth on October 25, 2022 (Tuesday) and has a start time of 04:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast of the match. Fans will be provided live stream of the AUS vs SL game by Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Australia vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming and Telecast Detail:

🎯 for the hosts: Get their ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022 campaign up & running with a win against 🇱🇰! Can the Lankan lions spoil the party with a win in #AUSvSL? pic.twitter.com/iqUJa1hk9E — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)