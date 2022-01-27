The Women's Ashes 2021-22 match has begun! The Manuka Oval, Canberra is hosting Australia Women vs England Women One-Off Test 2022. The match had begun at 04.30 am IST. The fans looking out for live streaming details, check them out below.

Live Streaming Details:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)