Bahrain take on Oman in the semifinals of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Asia Qualifier Final on November 3. The Bahrain vs Oman match is being played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, starting at 10:45 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans will not unfortunately be able to watch live telecast of this match on TV as there is no official broadcast partner. However they will have the opportunity of watching live streaming of the Bahrain vs Oman match on the FanCode app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. ‘Bazball’ Now Officially Included in Dictionary! Collins’ Dictionary Adds Popular Term To Describe English Test Cricket’s ‘Highly Aggressive’ Batting Approach Under Brendon McCullum.

Bahrain vs Oman

It's time for the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final Asia, and the winners book their tickets for the West Indies and the USA in 2024! 🏏 The stage is set, the stakes are high, let the battle begin! 💪#ICCT20Q | #weCAN | #OneBallBattles | #MissionWorldCup pic.twitter.com/xJcYCHbRNH — CAN (@CricketNep) November 3, 2023

