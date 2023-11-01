Since Brendon McCullum joined England Test team as their head coach, England has represented a more brave and aggressive style of play and it has given them results, helping them to win Test series overseas and draw the recently finished Ashes 2023. The term fans and journalists coined to represent the buccaneering style of playis popularly known as 'Bazball'. The term is inspired from Brendon McCullum's nickname and recently found a place in the Collin's English Dictionary. David Willey Shares Heartfelt Note Announcing Retirement From International Cricket After ICC World Cup 2023.

‘Bazball’ Now Officially Included in Dictionary

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)