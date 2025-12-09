After the Tests and One-Day Internationals, South Africa's tour of India is in its final leg, with both teams clashing in the five-match T20I series, starting from December 9. The IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025 is being played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, and it will start at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the IND vs SA 2025 series, and fans can find viewing options to watch the IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025 live telecast on its TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they watch IND vs SA live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Captain Suryakumar Yadav, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, and Other Indian Cricketers Visit Shri Jagannath Temple Ahead of IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025.

IND vs SA 1st T20I 2025 Live Streaming Online

7️⃣th consecutive series victory on the line! 🇮🇳 After clinching the ODI series, #TeamIndia are all set to continue the SKYBALL domination in the T20s. 💪#INDvSA, 1st T20I 👉 TUE, 9th DEC, 6:00 PM pic.twitter.com/a9gOd881Z0 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 9, 2025

