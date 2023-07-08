Bangladesh lock horns with Afghanistan in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on Saturday, July 8. The match is slated to be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match would not be available in India in the absence of an official broadcast partner. Fans can, however, watch live streaming of the FanCode app and website online. But for that, fans would need a pass. Big Blow to Afghanistan! Naveen-ul-Haq Ruled Out of T20I Series Against Bangladesh After Suffering Knee Injury.

BAN vs AFG 2nd ODI Live Stream

Walton ODI Series: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan | 2nd ODI 🏏 Bangladesh Won the Toss and Decided to Bowl First Full Match Details: https://t.co/LA3d6S20Gj Watch the Match Live on Gazi TV, T-Sports, Rabbithole and Toffee #BCB | #Cricket | #BANvAFG pic.twitter.com/MxbLKKL7IK — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 8, 2023

