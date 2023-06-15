The Day 2 of the one-off Test match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan would be played at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on June 15. Day 1 of the match is set to start at 9:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Test is not available on TV in India. Although fans can watch the live streaming of the BAN vs AFG Test 2023 match on the FanCode website and mobile app. Fans, however, will have to pay a subscription fee. Comedy of Errors! Clueless Fielding by Afghanistan Players Help Mahmudul Hasan Joy Score Five Runs Off One Ball During BAN vs AFG One-Off Test 2023 (Watch Video).

BAN vs AFG, One-Off Test 2023 Day 2 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

146 at a SR of 83.42. Shanto playing his own version of Bazball!#BANvAFG pic.twitter.com/aLk6WDjIHZ — FanCode (@FanCode) June 14, 2023

