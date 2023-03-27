After securing the ODI series, Bangladesh will face Ireland in a there-match T20I Series, starting from Monday, March 27. The game has already started at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. After winning the toss, Bangladesh are currently bowling. Unfortunately for Indian fans, this series has no broadcasters in India. Hence fans will not be able to watch the game live on TV. They however can still watch the live streaming on the FanCode app and website. In Bangaldesh the match is getting telecasted on Gazi TV and T-Sports. Meanwhile, Rabbithole and Toffee are providing the live streaming.

Bangladesh vs Ireland 1st T20I on Fancode

Modhumoti Bank Limited T20i Series: Bangladesh vs Ireland: 1st T20i 🏏 Watch the Match Live on: Gazi TV, T-Sports, Rabbithole, Toffee Full Match Details: https://t.co/uOMTygM4BP#BCB | #Cricket | #BANvIRE pic.twitter.com/5Ok5hW30ya — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 27, 2023

