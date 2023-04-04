Bangladesh are currently taking on Ireland in a one-off Test match at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. Having won the toss, Ireland are batting against the Bangladeshi team. Unfortunately for Indian fans, this match has no broadcasters in India. Hence they will not be able to watch the live telecast of this game in India. Fans however can still watch the live Streaming of this match on the FanCode app and website. KKR All-Rounder Shakib Al Hasan Opts Out of IPL 2023: Report.

Bangladesh vs Ireland One-Off Test Live on FanCode

Toss news from Mirpur 🪙 Bangladesh will bowl first after Andy Balbirnie elects to bat in Ireland's first Test match against the Tigers. Follow #BANvIRE: https://t.co/kX4vEEWaXG pic.twitter.com/EYib2J9FRP — ICC (@ICC) April 4, 2023

