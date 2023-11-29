The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 will continue at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet on November 29 (Wednesday). The second day's play of the BAN vs NZ 1st Test has a scheduled time of 9:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there are official broadcasters of the BAN vs NZ Test Series 2023 in India, and therefore fans will not have the live telecast of the match available on their TV sets. Fortunately, despite there being no live telecast of the BAN vs NZ 1st Test 2023, fans can get access to the live streaming of the match. Fans can tune into the FanCode app or website with a pass to watch the live streaming of the BAN vs NED 1st Test 2023 online. BAN vs NZ 1st Test 2023 Day 1 Stumps Update: Glenn Phillips Takes Four Wickets As Kiwis Reduce Hosts to 310/9 Despite Mahmudul Hasan Joy's Half-Century

BAN vs NZ 1st Test Day 2 2023 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

It's the beginning of an all-new World Test Championship for Bangladesh and New Zealand 🏏 Can the Tigers surprise the Kiwis? The first Test begins today. Streaming live, only on FanCode 👉 https://t.co/aCtbuL0Tet . .#BANvNZ #BANvNZonFanCode @BCBtigers @BLACKCAPS pic.twitter.com/40LJgDakHs — FanCode (@FanCode) November 28, 2023

