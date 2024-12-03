Bangladesh U19 cricket team is all set to take on the Sri Lanka U19 cricket team in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2024. The Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on December 3. The BAN U19 vs SL U19 ACC Asia Cup 2024 match will begin at 10:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network has the official broadcast rights for the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2024 match and the fans can tune into the Sony Sports Ten 5 channels to watch the BAN U19 vs SL U19 live telecast. Similarly, SonyLIV will provide the live streaming of the Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024 match with a premium subscription. India Beat Japan by 211 Runs in ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024; Mohammad Amaan, Hardik Raj, KP Karthikeya Help IND U19 Register Dominating Win Over JPN U19.

BAN U19 vs SL U19 Live Telecast Details

Battle for the 🔝 spot & a battle for pride ⚔️ 🔥



Catch the final Group 🅱️ matches of the Men's U19 #AsiaCup, live tomorrow, only on #SonySportsNetwork 🏏 #NewHomeOfAsiaCup #BANvSL #AFGvNEP pic.twitter.com/nE4Tc3IOAg— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 2, 2024

