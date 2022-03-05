Bangladesh face Afghanistan in the 2nd T20I match of the two-game series. The clash has a start time of 02:30 PM IST on March 05, 2022 (Saturday). FanCode will live stream the game for fans in India. Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube is also likely to live stream the game. Gazi TV and T Sports will provide the telecast in Bangladesh.

ISPAHANI T20i Series 2022 2nd T20i 05 March 2022, 3:00 PM (Bangladesh Time) Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka#BANvAFG #Cricket #Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/8LzpyGScHn — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 5, 2022

