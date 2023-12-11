Bangladesh U-19 team will look to register their second win of the U 19-Asia Cup 2023 when they face their counterparts from Japan on Monday, December 11. The match will be played at the ICC Academy Oval 2 and it starts at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the BAN U-19 vs JPN U-19 match live telecast will not be available due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can watch the Bangladesh U-19 vs Japan U-19 Asia Cup 2023 match live streaming on the Asian Cricket Council's official YouTube channel for free. Azan Awais, Mohammad Zeeshan Star As Pakistan Beat India By Eight Wickets in U-19 Asia Cup 2023.

Bangladesh U-19 vs Japan U-19 Live

