The Group B table leaders Bangladesh will be taking on Sri Lanka in the U-19 Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday, December 13. The BAN U-19 vs SL U-19 match will be played at ICC Academy Ground, Dubai and it will start at 9:30 am local time which is 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, the BAN U-19 vs SL U-19 live telecast won't be available in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can surely watch BAN U-19 vs SL U-19 live streaming on the Asian Cricket Council's YouTube channel for free. Uday Saharan Set to Lead India at ICC U19 World Cup 2024 As BCCI Retains Asia Cup 2023 Squad for Mega Tournament.

