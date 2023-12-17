After a stunning win against India, Bangladesh will be taking on UAE in the U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Final on Sunday, December 17. The BAN U-19 vs UAE U-19 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai and it will start at 9:30 am local time which is 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, the BAN U-19 vs UAE U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Final live telecast won't be available in the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans can surely watch BAN U-19 vs UAE U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Final live streaming on the Asian Cricket Council's YouTube channel for free. Harshal Patel's Match-Winning Spell Helps Haryana Clinch Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 Title Defeating Rajasthan in Final.

Bangladesh vs UAE U-19 Asia Cup Final 2023 Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)