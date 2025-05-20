UAE (United Arab Emirates) beat Bangladesh for the very first time in T20Is, pulling off a thrilling two-wicket victory at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on May 19. Not just this, but it was also UAE's highest successful run chase in T20Is. Chasing 206 to win, the UAE National Cricket Team pulled off a solid performance led by captain Muhammad Waseem, who struck 82 runs off 42 deliveries with nine fours and five sixes. He led the chase and while no other batter scored a half-century, there were cameos from Muhammad Zohaib (38), Asif Khan (19), Haider Ali (15*) and Alishan Sharafu (13). UAE completed the run chase in 19.5 overs to level the series 1-1. Earlier, batting first, Bangladesh had a solid performance, scoring 205/5. Tanzid Hasan scored 59 runs off 33 balls while captain Litton Das (40) was also amongst the runs. There were also cameos from Towhid Hridoy (45), Najmul Hossain Shanto (27) and Jaker Ali (18). For the UAE, Muhammad Jawadullah picked up three wickets (3/45) while Saghir Khan scalped two (2/36). ‘Will Never Get Married…’ Bangladesh Fan Spotted With Hilarious Placard During UAE vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 Match (Watch Video).

UAE Beat Bangladesh, Level Series 1-1

