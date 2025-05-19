After losing the first T20I, the United Arab Emirates national cricket team will face the Bangladesh national cricket team in the second T20I of the three-match series on May 19. The UAE vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 will be hosted at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah and will begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, due to the absence of an official broadcaster, the UAE vs BAN 2025 three-match T20I series live telecast viewing option will not be available in India. However, fans can tune into the FanCode app and website for online viewing options of UAE vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025, which will require a subscription. UAE vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, 2nd T20I 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for United Arab Emirates vs Bangladesh Cricket Match in Sharjah.

UAE vs BAN 2nd T20I 2025 Free Live Streaming

Game day!! 🇦🇪 vs🇧🇩 Catch the action LIVE across the 🌍 · T-Sports - Bangladesh · Fancode - India · Cricbuzz – MENA · Geo Super – Pakistan · Willow TV - US & Canada · Sportseye/YouTube – Global https://t.co/2GBttIbaCl — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) May 17, 2025

