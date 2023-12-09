Bangladesh will face United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their first match of the U-19 Asia Cup 2023, on Saturday, December 9. The contest will be played at the ICC Academy Oval-1 in Dubai and it starts at 11:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of the match due to there being no official broadcast partner. But fans can surely enjoy BAN U-19 vs UAE U-19 live streaming online on the Asian Cricket Council official YouTube channel for free. Arshin Kulkarni's All-Round Display Helps India Bag Seven-Wicket Victory in Opening Clash of U-19 Asia Cup 2023 Against Afghanistan.

BAN U-19 vs UAE U-19 Live Streaming

