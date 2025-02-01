The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Awards 2025, also known as the BCCI Naman Awards, is back and will be given to the best performers in Indian cricket in both men's and women's categories, and all age groups will be honoured. The BCCI Awards 2025 will be held in Mumbai. The BCCI Naman Awards will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights and will provide a live telecast of the BCCI Naman Awards 2025. Fans can tune into the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. Disney+ Hotstar is the official OTT platform for Star Network and will livestream the BCCI Awards 2025. BCCI Issues New Diktat For Team India Players, States Family Members and Wives Won't Be Permitted To Stay For Full Tour: Report.

BCCI Awards 2025 Live Streaming

From icons to the rising stars of Indian cricket, the #NamanAwards is where legends are honored Witness history unfold as champions reunite, special awards are revealed.#NamanAwards 👉 SAT, 1st FEB | 7-9 PM , on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports 1 & Star Sports 1 Hindi pic.twitter.com/3pW10H0spF — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 31, 2025

